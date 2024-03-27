Home page politics

The Strv 122 is currently considered one of the most important Ukrainian weapons in the Ukrainian war. This makes him an important target for both sides, even when damaged.

Kiev – Since the beginning of the war in the Ukraine More than two years ago, Western weapons were seen as an important key for Ukraine to survive against a numerically superior enemy. This is also shown again and again by the calls for additional military equipment, especially tanks. One of the most important recent additions since last fall is the Swedish “Stridsvagn 122” (Strv 122 for short), a Scandinavian development of the Leopard 2 from Germany.

This reveals the major role that tanks currently play, especially in dealing with damaged military equipment. As several media and military experts report, some of the ten tanks of this type that have been delivered to Ukraine so far are no longer operational. In the statistics of Military platform Onyx There is currently talk of a “destroyed” Strv 122, and at least six others were damaged and “left behind”. And that's exactly what's going on in the Ukraine war, according to a report in US magazine Forbes currently for an extraordinary race.

Destroyed Strv 122 tanks: This is what satellite images reveal

While the Ukrainian troops are of course interested in securing the damaged tanks as quickly as possible and making them operational again, Russian military engineers are also keen to take control of the Strv 122s left behind, which were initially rendered harmless by drones, rockets and mines bring to. And according to the reports of the US newspaper, the information on the X channel of military experts Andrew Perpetuathe operator of the Ukrdailyupdate.com platform, the Ukrainians are apparently ahead.

In the region around the northern Ukrainian town of Terny, not far from the current front line, Strv 122 tanks have repeatedly been spotted on social media posts and satellite images, with Ukrainian and Russian soldiers approaching them. Military experts had already posted information last week that an attempt by Russian troops to take possession of an abandoned Strv 122 had failed due to a Ukrainian counterattack.

Strv 122: Why the tanks are so important for Russia and Ukraine

The tank is interesting for the Russian attackers Forbes especially to examine the technical equipment, which, like the technology of the Leopard 2A5, represents an important further development of the German Leopard 2. The tank could also serve as a possible war trophy Russiawhich is constantly struggling with dwindling morale of its troops, can be of use.

For the Ukrainians, who, according to reports, have now been able to secure some of the tanks, the tanks are particularly relevant because they can be made operational again and used to fight against the Russian armed forces. (saka)