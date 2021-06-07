A man and three children died in a fire in an apartment building in the village of Yugo-Kamsky in the Perm Territory. This is reported on website Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the region.

According to the department, the fire broke out on the night of June 7. During the extinguishing, the bodies of a man born in 1953, a girl born in 2014 and two boys born in 2009 and 2014 were found.

Investigators found no marks on the bodies indicating a violent death. The causes of the fire are being investigated. A criminal case was initiated under part 3 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code (“Causing death by negligence to two or more persons”).

Five residents left the house on their own before the arrival of firefighters, three more were rescued, reported TASS in the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

On June 2, it was reported that the explosion of a gas cylinder in the Vologda region injured five children born in 2005-2008. The emergency services clarified that the cause of the explosion and subsequent fire was a child’s prank. The children were hospitalized, one of them is in serious condition.