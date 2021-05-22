The servicemen of Russia and Serbia, within the framework of joint tactical exercises, conducted a practice of the attack of conditional “militants” from the air. This was announced on Saturday, May 22, by the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry.

In the course of military operations, Russian soldiers landed from a Mi-8 helicopter using the Arbalet parachute system, and the Serbs disembarked from Gazelle helicopters on the water and landed on a Mi-17.

Then the servicemen moved to the camp of the mock enemy, and then blocked and destroyed the point.

On May 21, the Russian and Serbian military during tactical exercises attacked the base of conditional “militants”, practicing the order of joint actions in battle and achieving maximum coordination of personnel.

The joint exercises of Russian and Serbian servicemen will last until May 25 this year.

The start of the Russian-Serbian anti-terrorist tactical exercises was announced on May 20. Special purpose units of the two countries take part in them. On the Russian side, 200 servicemen and 11 units of military equipment are involved in the events.

During the period of the military exercises, it is planned to practice the landing on parachute systems “Crossbow”, advance to the base of the conditional enemy, its blocking and destruction. Also in the plans of the exercise is to conduct demonstration performances.