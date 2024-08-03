Russian and European boxing champion Dmitry Dvali beaten by crowd in Feodosia

Russian and European boxing champion Dmitry Dvali lost one eye during a fight in Feodosia. The athlete stood up for a teenager who was being beaten by a crowd, the Telegram channel writes Shot.

A 24-year-old boxer with his brother and assistant cutman saw men beating a teenager on the embankment. Then the athletes stood up for the victim. The crowd of angry men turned on them. Dvali broke the orbital bone of the skull and knocked out an eye. Doctors are doing everything to save the athlete’s eye. Law enforcement officers are looking for those involved in the attack.

