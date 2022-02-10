Diplomatic efforts to prevent a war in Ukraine continued on Thursday at various levels and in different capitals. The British Foreign Minister, Liz Truss, traveled to Moscow to meet her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, who was “disappointed” in the outcome of the talks.

“Honestly speaking, I am disappointed that a dialogue between a mute and a deaf has taken place between us. It seems like we hear, but we don’t listen », Lavrov said during the press conference he offered in the company of Truss after the two-hour meeting they held yesterday in the Russian capital.

In his words, “at least our detailed explanations fell on uncharted ground,” on deaf ears. “It seems that our British colleagues do not know or completely ignore our detailed arguments about Ukraine (…), they say that Russia is waiting for the ground to freeze and turn like stone so that the tanks can advance without obstacles to Ukraine. Well, I think our British partners today had that petrified ground that our arguments bounced off,’ he added.

For her part, the head of the Foreign Office explained that during the meeting “I did not remain silent and clearly set the position of the United Kingdom on the situation. We are doing everything possible to stop Russia’s action in relation to Ukraine, for which we have been very determined in our diplomatic efforts.” Truss asked his interlocutor to withdraw Russian troops from the border. In any case, the minister assured that “Lavrov has told me that Russia does not contemplate invading Ukraine, but these words must be followed by actions and we need to see that the troops and equipment stationed on the Ukrainian border are moved elsewhere.”

Ultimatums and threats



According to Liz Truss, “progress cannot be achieved at the expense of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine or at the expense of NATO abandoning the open-door policy”, as Moscow demands in the document on “security guarantees”. And it is that at the beginning of the meeting the British minister pointed out that «Russia still has the opportunity, there is still time, to cease the aggression against Ukraine and opt for the diplomatic route (…) otherwise, there will be serious consequences for Russia, Ukraine and all of Europe. But Lavrov replied that “ultimatums and threats lead nowhere” and warned that relations between Moscow and London “are at their lowest level and we can only normalize them through a dialogue based on mutual respect.” The Russian minister, however, described as “unprecedented” the fact that this Thursday he met with his British colleague and this Friday the defense ministers of the two countries also do so in Moscow.

In Lavrov’s opinion, “it cannot be ruled out that the hysteria around Ukraine promoted by the West is aimed at covering up Kiev’s intention to sabotage the Minsk agreements on Donbass”, which was one of the main topics of the trip to Moscow on French President Emmanuel Macron last Monday. The Russian foreign minister also attacked his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmitro Kuleba, for saying that Ukraine does not intend to maintain any dialogue with the rebels in Donetsk and Lugansk (Donbass) when, according to Moscow, the Minsk agreements require it.

Lavrov also attacked the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, saying of him that “the West seems to need him as an instrument to get Russia out of his boxes because, in reality, nobody cares what he thinks”, the Ukrainian president. He also announced that “following the example of the Anglo-Saxons, it cannot be excluded that Russia will evacuate non-essential personnel from its embassy in Kiev”, suggesting that “if they do so it is because perhaps a forceful action is being prepared”, by from Ukraine.

Maneuvers with Belarus



Truss’s visit to Moscow comes on the day the Russian and Belarusian militaries begin large-scale maneuvers in Belarus to add elements of intimidation to ongoing diplomatic efforts. According to the note released through the website of the Russian Defense Ministry, the exercises, which will last ten days, “are aimed at training in order to repel a hypothetical external aggression (…) they are defensive in nature.”

However, Zelensky has denounced that “the concentration of troops near our borders is a means of psychological pressure on Ukraine from our neighbors.” The French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, for his part, has described the maneuvers as a “gesture of great violence”, highly worrying. The French minister considers that “there are a lot of maneuvers in the proximity with Ukraine.”