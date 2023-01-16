Russian and Belarusian hackers hacked the systems of the US Internal Revenue Service

Russian and Belarusian hackers broke into the systems of the US Internal Revenue Service and stole the data they contained. Killmilk, the head of the pro-Russian group Killnet, told Lente.ru about this. According to him, in addition to members of Killnet, supporters of the Belarusian association Infinity Hackers BY, created on the basis of the Infinity hacker forum, took part in the operation.

A statement from a group from the neighboring republic, which Lenta.ru also has at its disposal, notes that “another step” by the American side “toward the borders of the fraternal peoples” of Russia and Belarus will lead to the publication of 198 million lines from the US Internal Revenue Service database . This includes personal data such as usernames and passwords.

“Access to the internal database of the tax administration was obtained through the corporate network of an employee of the logistics services of the American government agency. He fell for phishing: he followed a malicious link while watching porn videos on the Internet, ”said Killmilk.

Killnet’s last major hack was the US Federal Bureau of Investigation hack. Then the cyber-hackers managed to intercept the traffic of more than 10,000 FBI employees. In particular, all passwords of employees from a variety of accounts were at the disposal of hackers.