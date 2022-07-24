Analyst Mitrahovich calls Spain’s proposal for gas exports to Europe formal

The chief expert of the National Energy Security Fund and the Financial University under the Government of Russia, Stanislav Mitrakhovich, called Spain’s proposal to export gas to Europe formal. About it informs newspaper “Izvestia”.

The analyst stressed that Spain’s idea to re-export the fuel is a formal plan, not a technically working scheme. “The volume of exports offered by Madrid of 69.3 thousand cubic meters per month is small, it will not solve the problem with blue fuel in the countries of the region,” Mitrahovich explained.

According to the expert, many countries of the European Union (EU) did not approve the proposal of the European Commission to reduce gas consumption by 15 percent. Spain, notes Mitrahovich, was among the first to dissent. “Unwilling to cut gas consumption, Spain must show that it has an alternative plan – for example, to transport liquefied natural gas that comes to Spain, which can be sent to France and further across Europe,” the analyst said.

The implementation of the plan will require the construction of a new gas pipeline, which will take time, the expert said. He also advised to bring floating regasification terminals to countries where this resource is not supplied, for example, to Germany. “Of course, it will be expensive, but it is too far from Spain to pump gas to Germany,” Mitrakhovich concluded.

Earlier it became known that Madrid will present a plan to increase gas supplies to Europe through two gas pipelines through the Pyrenees. The proposal is planned to be announced at the next meeting of EU energy ministers. The plan was designed as a way to avoid the need to reduce gas consumption.