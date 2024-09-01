IDF: Russian Alexander Lobanov among Hamas hostages killed

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has published the names of six Hamas hostages whose bodies were found in the Rafah area. The list includes Russian citizen Alexander Lobanov, reports RIA Novosti.

“The IDF and the General Security Service found and recovered the bodies of hostages Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Ori Danino,” the statement said.