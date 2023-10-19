A Russian-American journalist working for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has been detained in Russia and charged with failing to register as a foreign agent, her employer and a journalists’ watchdog group said Wednesday.

Alsosu Kurmasheva, editor of the Tatar-Baskir service of the station based in Prague (Czech Republic), “needs to be released to be able to return to her family immediately,” the acting president of ‘Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’ stated in a statement. , Jeffrey Gedmin.

She is the second American journalist to be held by Russia in recent months.

Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the ‘Wall Street Journal’, has been detained since March, accused of espionage.

Kurmasheva lives in Prague (Czech Republic), but entered Russia on May 20 due to a family emergency, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), based in New York, reported in a statement.

She was temporarily detained at Kazan airport on June 2 before her return flight, where both her US and Russian passports were confiscated and she was fined for failing to register her US passport with Russian authorities, according to ‘RFE/RFL’.

She was awaiting the return of her passports when the new indictment was announced, CPJ said, adding that if convicted she faces up to five years in prison.

The organization declared itself “deeply concerned” by the charges.

Russian authorities should “immediately release her and drop all charges against her,” said Gulnoza Said, CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator.

“Journalism is not a crime and Kurmasheva’s arrest is further proof that Russia is determined to suppress independent reporting.”