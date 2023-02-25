Russian Ambassador to China Morgulov warned the West about a tough response to the supply of tanks to Ukraine

Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov warned the United States and European countries about the consequences of supplying tanks to Ukraine for an attack on Russian territory. In an interview Global Times he said that in such a situation, Russia would be forced to take tough retaliatory actions.

“If Washington and NATO countries provide Kiev with weapons, including tanks, in order to strike deep into our country and try to seize our constitutional territory, this will force us to take tough retaliatory actions,” the Russian ambassador said.

According to him, the decision of the United States and European countries to transfer tanks to Kyiv led to an escalation of the crisis in Ukraine and “became irrefutable evidence of the direct participation of Western countries in the conflict.”

Morgulov also drew attention to the fact that Leopard 2 tanks are equipped with sub-caliber armor-piercing shells with uranium cores, the use of which leads to pollution of the area. If such shells are handed over to Ukraine, Russia will treat them as a “dirty bomb”, which will lead to serious consequences, the ambassador warned.

“A ceasefire and a cessation of the conflict is what we have consistently called for, but only subject to the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation and its legitimate security interests,” Morgulov stressed.

At the end of January, US President Joe Biden announced that the country’s government had decided to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package. As the American leader clarified, this step was recommended to him by the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, since the supply of tanks “will increase Ukraine’s ability to defend its territory and achieve its strategic goals.”