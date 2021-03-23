Russia did not conduct any illegal activity against Bulgaria. This statement was made by the Russian Ambassador to the country, Eleonora Mitrofanova, calling on the Bulgarian authorities to stop the show on the topic of espionage.

“It is sad that against the background of intensified anti-Russian hysteria in the world, Bulgaria is at the forefront of a destructive trend,” she said in an interview with the newspaper “24 hours“, An excerpt from which was published on Tuesday, March 23rd

The diplomat stressed that anti-Russian rhetoric in Bulgaria has been rapidly gaining momentum for more than a year. According to her, since October 2019, the country’s authorities have been regularly expelling representatives of the Russian diplomatic mission with “pomp” and under a fictitious pretext.

Mitrofanova stressed that a comparison of the facts indicates that the development of Russian-Bulgarian relations “has become like a bone in the throat for someone.” Russia has never questioned Bulgaria’s Euro-Atlantic orientation, respecting the civilizational choice of any country, the diplomat noted. According to her, the Russian side has always sought to build contacts with Sofia in areas of mutual interest.

Commenting on the alleged evidence of the espionage activities of Bulgarian citizens in favor of the Russian Federation presented by the prosecutor’s office, the diplomat stated that these videos and audio materials do not confirm the direct and logical connection of these citizens with the work of the Russian embassy.

Before “accusing us of all mortal sins”, first it was necessary to wait for the completion of the relevant investigation and court decision, the diplomat emphasized. At the same time, the ambassador expressed confidence that the relations that have developed between Russia and Bulgaria for more than one century will be able to overcome “this difficult period.”

On the eve, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry declared two employees of the Russian embassy in Sofia persona non grata. In addition, the District Military Court of Bulgaria has left under arrest five out of six suspects of espionage for the Russian Federation, whose arrest was reported on March 19 by the Bulgarian prosecutor’s office.

The Russian embassy in Sofia called the expulsion of Russian diplomats an unfounded demarche that would not contribute to a constructive dialogue between the countries.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, in turn, promised that Moscow would respond in a mirror image. Konstantin Kosachev, vice speaker of the Federation Council, member of the international affairs committee, indicated that Moscow would respond to the expulsion of its diplomats on a reciprocal basis.

Bulgaria already expelled one Russian diplomat in December 2020 over suspicions of espionage. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the accusations groundless and declared one employee of the Bulgarian embassy persona non grata in response.