Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov flew from New York to Moscow for consultations, writes TASS Sunday, March 21st.

The Russian ambassador went to Moscow from New York, as there is no direct flight between Washington and the Russian capital due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier Antonov outlined the length of his stay in Moscow. According to him, he has several meetings scheduled.

On March 17, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow had invited Antonov for consultations in order to prevent the irreversible degradation of relations with Washington.

The reason for this was report the National Intelligence Office, in which Russia was accused of interfering in the American elections; and the speech by US President Joe Biden in which he promised that the Russian authorities would “pay the price” for their alleged interference.

Washington has already announced the adoption of new anti-Russian sanctions for Moscow’s alleged attempts to influence the outcome of the presidential election.

Russia was outraged by these statements of the American leader. For example, the Kremlin expressed regret that “low-quality materials” are the reason for the next restrictions.

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin the next day wished Biden good health and reminded the children’s teaser “whoever calls his name is called that.”