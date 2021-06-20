Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov arrived at the Russian Embassy in Washington. This became known on Sunday, June 20.

Antonov’s official car drove into the territory of the Russian embassy, ​​as reported by the correspondent TASS…

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov flew to Washington on June 20 after the decision of the Presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden to return the heads of diplomatic missions. The decision to return the ambassadors of the two countries to their places of work was made during the Russian-American summit held on June 16 in Geneva.

The “diplomatic” aggravation between Russia and Western countries began on April 15, when the United States, along with the introduction of new sanctions, expelled 10 Russian diplomats. Moscow responded to this in a mirrored manner, and also banned the American diplomatic mission from hiring citizens of the Russian Federation.

Also in April, the US Embassy in Russia announced that it would stop issuing visas for non-diplomatic travel.

On June 9, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia has repeatedly suggested that the US authorities do “something useful” in the issue of issuing visas, but there has been no response so far. The diplomat agreed that a “serious dehumanization” had taken place in Russian-American relations. He pointed out that “in the foreground” is the issue of non-issuance of visas, which Moscow will continue to talk about with Washington.