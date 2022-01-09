Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov called on all democratic forces in the world to help the Kazakh authorities escape the turmoil, and not try to undermine the situation. It is reported by RIA News…

Protests in the republic began on January 2 due to an increase in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles) per liter. Soon economic demands were replaced by political ones: the resignation of the government, the holding of new elections, consideration of the issue of lustration of people from the “clan” of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the protesters terrorists. At his request, the forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization entered Kazakhstan.