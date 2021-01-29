Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov commented on the accusations of the US State Department that Russia uses some kind of military-chemical programs.

On Facebook, Antonov urged Washington to stop baseless speculations about chemical weapons against the Russian Federation. The diplomat recalled that Russia has completely eliminated its stocks of chemical warfare agents, which has been documented by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

At the same time, the United States today remains the only party to the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons that has not yet fulfilled its obligations to destroy its stockpiles, the ambassador said.

Earlier it was reported that the United States introduced new control over any of its technologies in order to prevent them from falling into the hands of intelligence officers of the Russian Federation, China, Cuba and Venezuela.

The restrictions will affect the components of chemical and biological weapons, missile systems, drones and will come into force in March this year.

Russia noted that the tightening of US export control over its technologies will in no way affect the work of the Russian intelligence services and the Ministry of Defense.