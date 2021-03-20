Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov left Washington and went to New York to fly from there to Moscow for consultations. Reported by the correspondent TASS…

According to him, the Russian diplomat left the territory of the Russian embassy in a service car at about 13:10 local time (20:10 Moscow time).

He will go to the Russian capital on a direct flight from New York John F. Kennedy Airport. Antonov will arrive in Moscow on Sunday, March 21 (morning local time).

On March 17, Russia invited the Ambassador to the United States to Moscow. The Foreign Ministry said that it is necessary to analyze the work of the team of US President Joe Biden.

Earlier, the American president wanted to hold the Russian state accountable for alleged interference in the US elections. He spoke about a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and added that he would “pay” if he was found guilty.