Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov was invited to Moscow for consultations. This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova. Her words are quoted in the official website departments.

This decision was made in order to analyze the prospects for relations with Washington. “The new American administration has been in power for almost two months, the symbolic milestone of 100 days is not far off, and this is a good reason to try to assess that the team has [президента США] Joe Biden works, and what is not very good, ”explained Zakharova.

“The main thing for us is to determine what the ways of rectifying the Russian-American ties, which are in a difficult state, which Washington has brought to a dead end in recent years,” she added, stressing that Moscow is interested in preventing “ their irreversible degradation, if the Americans are aware of the associated risks. “

The Foreign Ministry announced this decision a few hours after US President Joe Biden recounted his conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, during which, he said, he warned his colleague about the inevitability of punishment for meddling in American elections.