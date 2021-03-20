Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov flew from New York to Moscow, where he was invited for consultations, reports TASS…

Antonov traveled to Moscow from New York, as there is no direct flight between Washington and the Russian capital amid the coronavirus pandemic. The flight is expected to arrive on Sunday morning, March 21, at Sheremetyevo Airport.

Earlier, the Russian ambassador said that a large amount of work awaits diplomats in the capital. “It is necessary to analyze the state of relations between Russia and the United States, in which we find ourselves,” explained the head of the diplomatic mission. Antonov assured that he would stay in Moscow as long as needed. He has already scheduled several meetings in various departments.

On March 17, US President Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC News that he wants to hold the Russian state accountable for alleged interference in the US elections. He spoke about a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and added that he would pay if he was found guilty. In the same conversation, Biden made a harsh statement about the Russian president.