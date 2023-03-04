The terrorists who attacked the village of Lubechane in the Bryansk region were inspired by the supply of American weapons to Ukraine. This was announced on March 3 by Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov.

“With each new batch of American weapons, Kyiv criminals feel more and more permissive. Inspired by the support of the United States, they go for inhuman actions, such as a terrorist attack in the Bryansk region, ”the ambassador’s commentary, published on the diplomatic mission’s Telegram channel, says.

The diplomat stressed that Washington, which is responsible for these atrocities, is behind the backs of the terrorists who shot civilians.

“The blood of the victims is already “on the hands” of the United States,” Antonov emphasized.

He also added that efforts to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia are doomed to failure, the weapons supplied to Kyiv will be destroyed. Russia is moving towards fulfilling its goals, the diplomat concluded.

The day before, a group of Ukrainian saboteurs fired at a car in which there were children in the village of Lyubechane, Bryansk region. As a result of the attack on the settlement, two people were killed, injured 10-year-old schoolboy Fedor and another adult.

The girls who were in the car were not injured due to the actions of the student. He, having received a wound, took them out of the car and took them to the forest, after which he caught a ride and drove with them to a safe place.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the incident a terrorist attack. He pointed out that the terrorists saw that they were shooting at a civilian car – an ordinary Niva, where civilians and children were sitting.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the killings in the Bryansk region were committed with NATO weapons, which raises the question of qualifying the alliance states as accomplices.