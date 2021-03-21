Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov arrived in Moscow for consultations after a scandalous interview with American President Joe Biden. Upon arrival, the diplomat said that serious work awaits him, REN TV reports.

“There is a lot of work ahead. We need to figure it out, ”he said. The diplomat added that he just got off the plane, and therefore it is difficult to say anything for sure. “I invite you all to Washington after graduation, <...> We will discuss everything, ”Antonov added after leaving Sheremetyevo airport.

Earlier, the Russian ambassador said that it is difficult to estimate how long it will take for consultations at the Foreign Ministry in Moscow. He also noted that “it is necessary to analyze the state of relations between Russia and the United States, in which we find ourselves.”

On the evening of March 20, the ambassador left Washington and went to New York. From there he flew to Moscow for consultations.

On March 17, US President Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC News that he wants to hold the Russian state accountable for alleged interference in the US elections. He spoke about a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and added that he would pay if he was found guilty. In the same conversation, Biden allowed a harsh statement about the Russian president. Putin responded with the phrase “whoever calls names, he is called that.” According to him, people always see their own qualities in another person.