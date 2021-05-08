Russia uses art and song to fight the rewriting of World War II history. This opinion was expressed on Saturday, May 8, by the Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botan-Kharchenko, during the laying of flowers at the Eternal Flame in the Park of the Liberators of Belgrade. The ceremony was also attended by the People’s Artist of Russia Mikhail Turetsky.

The diplomat announced the beginning of the Victory Day celebrations and thanked Turetsky and his musical group for their visit to the capital of Serbia.

“Art and song are some of the most powerful weapons, we will continue to fight the attempts to rewrite history, keeping the memory of the liberators – both Serbian and Russian – in the Second World War. Song and music will help us find ourselves in the atmosphere of our ancestors and share their feelings, ”the ambassador quotes TASS…

In turn, Mikhail Turetsky called on all peoples to unite in order to “preserve the fragile peace” and added that the choir will perform songs in seven languages.

“This is our common victory, it is impossible for fascism to return, the world will not survive this,” the artist said, explaining that he and his team members are the children of front-line soldiers, some of whom were liberating Yugoslavia.

On December 15, 2020, the eternal flame brought from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow was lit at the memorial to the liberators of Belgrade. A particle of the eternal flame was delivered to Serbia by a special board of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, during the flight the lamp was guarded by a soldier of the guard of honor of the Preobrazhensky regiment. The Eternal Flame was also accompanied by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Serbia has nine large memorial complexes dedicated to Soviet soldiers: in Belgrade, Subotica, Sombor, Zrenjanin, Vrsac, Pozarevac, Horni Milanovac, Yagodina and Zajecar. The largest of them is the memorial complex dedicated to the liberators of Belgrade, it is located opposite the New Cemetery, near the Russian graves of the First World War and the era of emigration. The remains of 1,395 Yugoslav partisans and 818 soldiers and officers of the Red Army are buried here.

The operation to liberate the eastern and southern parts of Yugoslavia, together with its capital from the German fascist troops, ended on November 24, 1944 with the participation of the forces of the Red Army, the People’s Liberation Army of Yugoslavia and the troops of Bulgaria.