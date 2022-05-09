Home page politics

Of: Christian Sturgeon

Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreyev, Russia’s ambassador to Poland, was attacked with paint. © Leszek Szymanski/PAP/dpa

Sergei Andreyev plans to attend an event in Poland on May 9 in honor of fallen soldiers. The local people reacted angrily.

Warsaw – Im Ukraine war emotions run high. After the invasion of Russia in the Ukraine on February 24, representatives of the Russian state were no longer well received. The latest example of this is Sergei Andreyev. On the “Day of Victory” of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany, which is widely celebrated in Russia, demonstrators in Warsaw sprayed red liquid on the Russian ambassador to Poland and prevented him from laying flowers in a cemetery for Soviet soldiers.

On May 9th there was a lot going on at the Warsaw Mausoleum Cemetery. No sooner had the delegation around Andreyev appeared there than shouts of “murderers” and “fascists” rang out at them. However, the Ukrainian and Polish demonstrators did not stop at a verbal attack. They went into a physical attack and poured red paint on Andreev. The Ambassador and the delegation then returned to their official cars.

War in Ukraine: Russian ambassador to Poland attacked

All of this can be seen in a video shared by Conflict News on Twitter at noon. There Andreyev can be seen in the middle of an angry crowd. The video’s sound is turned off, but other Twitter users shared other clips in which “fascist” calls can be heard. The PAP news agency also reported on it.

The Mausoleum Cemetery in Warsaw was laid out a few years after the end of World War II and has the character of a large park. The remains of more than 20,000 soldiers who fell in 1944 and 1945 are buried there.

Poland has taken in more than 3.2 million people from its eastern neighbor since Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine began on February 24. (cs/dpa)