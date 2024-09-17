Kelin: Zelensky can be a leader only in the context of conflict in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky can only be a leader in the context of a conflict in Ukraine, otherwise he will be overthrown. This was stated by the Russian ambassador to London Andrei Kelin in a conversation with the British political scientist Richard Sakwa, reports RIA Novosti.

The diplomat agreed that under Zelensky’s leadership, the Ukrainian crisis has become a conflict “between monism and pluralism.”

“This is a figure who can only live in the conditions of this war, because otherwise he will be overthrown and will have to leave,” the diplomat said.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden, after talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, did not approve the decision to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s long-range strikes deep into Russia. However, the West will continue to interact with Kiev on issues of weapons and intelligence support.