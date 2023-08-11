Great Britain in the conflict in Ukraine plays the role of “leader”. This opinion was expressed by Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin on Friday, August 11, in an interview with the Egyptian TV channel Al Qahera.

During the conversation, published on the YouTube channel of the Russian embassy, ​​Kelin noted that London, together with Washington, began to make the so-called anti-Russia out of Ukraine long before the start of the conflict and even before the events of 2014.

“It started quite a long time ago, even before 2014, when the Maidan revolution took place in Ukraine. The UK has begun to train and carry out military training for Ukrainian military personnel from Operation Orbital. Then the training was continued in the UK. It plays a major role among Europeans,” the ambassador said.

According to him, although the assistance to Ukraine from Britain is incomparable with the help of the United States due to completely different financial capabilities, it “strives to be the first everywhere in terms of organizing a campaign to continue pumping” Kiev with weapons.

“This negative role of the UK is of course reflected in the entire conflict. Here they are what we call the leaders, and in many ways the initiators of the continuation of the conflict,” Kelin said, adding that “no peace initiatives are being considered in London and they do not want to consider it.”

At the end of July, the Express newspaper reported that the UK was training more than 2,000 Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) troops to take part in an operation against Russia. It was noted that the training of Ukrainian special forces is taking place at the defense training center in the city of Oakhampton in Devon.

At the same time, the Deputy Head of the British Ministry of Defense, James Hippie, said that the UK and the USA took part in the development of a counteroffensive plan for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and indicated that Kyiv had allegedly achieved some success in it. He also added that Russia was and remains a strong adversary, in countering which it is unacceptable to act rashly.

A few days later, in early August, Kelin pointed to the publication of incorrect information by the British Ministry of Defense regarding the advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in combat operations in the special operation zone. He pointed out that sooner or later London would be forced to admit the failure of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but at the moment in Britain they are trying not to agree with this.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which has been ongoing since February 24, 2022. The corresponding decision was made in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the region due to attacks by Ukrainian militants.