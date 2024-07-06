Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Tolchenov: Direct Flights Cancelled Due to Sanctions

Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergei Tolchenov said that direct flights from Russia to the island of Bali have not yet been launched because Indonesian companies and banks fear secondary Western sanctions. The diplomat said this in an interview RIA News.

According to him, the next step to resume direct flights should be taken by Indonesia. Tolchenov revealed that Indonesian partners are talking about their interest in resuming direct flights, but practical steps to create conditions for this are not yet visible. The diplomat noted the readiness of Russian air carriers to send their planes to Indonesia. The ambassador emphasized that the whole issue now rests on the fact that the local side cannot yet create the necessary conditions for receiving and servicing our planes.

“We are talking about both refueling and the possibility of making payments – for fuel, other airport services, including ticket sales,” he said. The head of the Russian diplomatic mission said that Moscow is waiting for proposals and specific steps from Jakarta that will help solve these problems.

It was previously reported that 50 countries will become available to Russian tourists with direct flights.