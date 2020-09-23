Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev warned against blaming the Russian Federation in the case of Russian blogger Alexei Navalny. He spoke about this in an interview with the Berliner Zeitung newspaper, the article in which will be published on Wednesday, 23 September.

According to him, Moscow categorically cannot accept the final conclusion that the Russian government was involved in this incident, as well as threats of sanctions and ultimatums.

Nechaev called on the German authorities to provide evidence to Russian investigators so that they can conduct an official investigation. At the same time in Russia at the moment there is only a preliminary investigation, the ambassador specified.

At the same time, the Russian diplomat added that it is not easy to work with Germany, since the responses to RF requests for mutual legal assistance have been postponed, and the offer of the Russian medical association to work with German colleagues was rejected.

According to Nechaev, the consulate has not yet answered the request to look after Navalny as a Russian citizen, but Moscow hopes that prosecutors from both countries will work together on this investigation.

In response to allegations that the Russian leadership had poisoned Navalny, Nechaev claimed that Russian doctors cured him first, and that Moscow eventually cleared the way to Berlin.

The ambassador also noted that Russia expects to receive from Germany samples of analyzes that were taken from Alexei Navalny in Berlin, this is in line with all international agreements. Germany, meanwhile, has sent test samples to laboratories in France, Sweden and the OPCW. Nechaev added that the Russian side was surprised by such resistance from Berlin.

Nechaev pointed out that the Russian authorities need samples to start the procedure for initiating a criminal case, and in reality it is possible to start an investigation only when there is a specific starting point for suspicions, writes TASS…

Sergei Nechaev also confirmed that Russian diplomats have requested consular access to Alexei Navalny, but have not yet received a response.

“First of all, we wish Mr. Navalny amendments and a speedy recovery. We have officially requested consular access to Mr. Navalny, ”the Russian ambassador said.

Navalny felt unwell during the Tomsk-Moscow flight on 20 August. The plane urgently landed in Omsk, the blogger was taken to the emergency hospital number 1. He was transported to the Charite clinic in Berlin on August 22.

The German clinic said that they found signs of intoxication in a Russian with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors. However, Omsk doctors did not reveal intoxication with this substance during the examination of the patient.

In early September, the German authorities, citing data from a special laboratory of the Bundeswehr, announced that Navalny had been poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group. There was no evidence of this. Berlin does not respond to official requests from the Russian side, including the Prosecutor General’s Office and the doctors, demanding some materials from Moscow for an investigation.