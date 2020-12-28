The Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev announced a “global plan” to separate Minsk from Moscow. The two countries are under “unprecedented pressure”, he said in an interview with the Belarusian TV channel STV.

Mezentsev noted that sanctions are a tool for removing potential competitors from regional markets, and not a response to the political situation. In his opinion, the world after the coronavirus pandemic will be tougher than before, and large countries will strive to protect their national and economic interests.

“This is all there, and today we see what unprecedented pressure is being exerted on both Belarus and Russia. It is very important to understand that there are global plans, no matter how they are packaged and interpreted, the separation of Belarus from Russia, ”the ambassador said. In this situation, Belarus and Russia must be strong, wise and be able to negotiate, he added.