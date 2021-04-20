Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky said that the opening ceremony of the honorary consulate of the Russian Federation in the Austrian city of Graz is scheduled for June.

“The official opening ceremony of the Honorary Consulate in Graz is scheduled to take place in early June,” he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, April 20.

Lyubinsky held the first official meeting at the embassy in Vienna with the new honorary consul of Russia in Graz, Michael Pachleitner, where they discussed the procedure for interaction between the embassy and the fourth honorary consulate of the Russian Federation in Austria. They also raised issues related to plans for joint activities.

At the moment, there are three honorary consulates of Russia in Austria: in the Austrian cities of Innsbruck and Asten, as well as in the federal state of Vorarlberg.

In May 2019, talks were held between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian leader Alexander Van der Bellen. During the conversation, Putin said that bilateral relations are developing in almost all areas.

On January 26, 2021, the Austrian President referred to the best moments in his four years in the country’s leading post as meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.