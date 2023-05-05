Reuters: Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Andreev summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry, he was handed a note of protest

Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergei Andreev was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry. The agency reports Reuters.

Polish representatives reportedly handed Andreev a note of protest over calls by Russian ex-Ombudsman for Children’s Rights Pavel Astakhov to assassinate the Polish ambassador to Moscow, Krzysztof Krajewski, calling it an act “under international law.”