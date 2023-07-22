Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland said that Russian Ambassador Andreev was summoned because of Putin’s words

Russian Ambassador Sergei Andreev was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry. This was announced by the deputy head of the department Pavel Yablonsky, reports TASS.

“On Saturday at 10:00 (11:00 Moscow time) the Russian Ambassador was urgently summoned to the Foreign Ministry. (…) The meeting was very short,” he said.

According to him, the ambassador was summoned because of the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin and other unfriendly steps taken by Moscow against Warsaw and its allies.

Earlier, the Polish Foreign Ministry was going to call the Russian ambassador because of Putin’s statements that Joseph Stalin gave the Poles the western territories of the country. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called Stalin a war criminal responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Poles.