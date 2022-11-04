Ambassador Antonov: US Congress Will Maintain Russophobic Consensus After Midterm Elections

As a result of the US midterm elections, the “Russophobic consensus” may be preserved in Congress, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov admitted. This is reported RIA News.

According to him, it would be naive to expect “something good” that on November 9, after the results of the vote were summed up, “the doors will open and they will be glad to see Russian diplomats or the Russian ambassador at the Capitol.”

Antonov said that the Russian diplomatic mission would be ready for a change in the mood of the legislators, stressing that Moscow is ready to talk only on an equal basis, taking into account its national interests. “We are ready for such a situation, on our part there are no problems for resuming contacts along any line, but we will not run after the Americans, beg them:“ Let’s meet, let’s talk, ”of course, we will not,” the diplomat said.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov responded to Washington’s accusations against Moscow of allegedly aggravating the world food problem against the backdrop of Russia’s withdrawal from the grain deal. He said that they are trying to unfairly condemn Russia, noting that Moscow’s withdrawal from the grain deal was precisely because of Kyiv’s actions.