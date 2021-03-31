Moscow’s Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov, speaking at a meeting of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, said that relations between Russia and the United States were in a deep crisis. It is reported by RIA News…

According to him, the Russian side has been making efforts for several years “to improve the level of bilateral ties, to establish an equal, mutually respectful pragmatic dialogue,” but this did not lead to a change in bilateral relations, since Washington is “consistently destroying the entire architecture” of relations between the two countries.

The ambassador noted that “it will be very, very difficult to clean up the rubble formed in recent years.” At the same time, Antonov believes that Washington has absolutely no desire to do this.

Earlier, Anatoly Antonov said that there was not enough time for quarrels with the United States. In particular, the diplomat noted the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the fight against the pandemic, recalling that Moscow has repeatedly stressed its readiness to work together in this area.

The Russian ambassador arrived in Moscow for consultations after a controversial interview with US President Joe Biden on March 21. The Foreign Ministry said that Antonov was summoned to discuss relations between Russia and the United States. The department noted that the terms of consultations with Antonov “will take as long as necessary.” The diplomat has already held meetings at the Foreign Ministry and the State Duma.

On March 17, US President Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC News that he wants to hold the Russian state accountable for alleged interference in the US elections. He spoke about a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and added that he would pay if he was found guilty. In the same conversation, Biden allowed a harsh statement about the Russian president. Putin responded with the phrase “whoever calls names, he is called that.” According to him, people always see their own qualities in another person.