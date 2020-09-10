The Russian ambassador to the USA, Anatoly Antonov, mentioned that the subject of exchanging Individuals convicted in Russia for Russians imprisoned in the USA had by no means been raised. The diplomat’s phrases are printed on the diplomatic mission’s Fb web page.

Accordingly, Antonov commented on the publication within the New Yorker, which, based on him, comprises “an outright lie.”

Because the diplomat famous, the Russian aspect sees within the aforementioned materials of the publication the continuation of the “marketing campaign to mobilize public opinion”, in addition to an try and acquit the American Paul Whelan, who was beforehand sentenced in Russia for espionage to jail.

As well as, this text is motivated by the will “to denigrate Russians unjustly convicted in America,” the ambassador pressured.

Earlier, the Russian Overseas Ministry denied reviews of negotiations on the alternate of Whelan for Russian residents Konstantin Yaroshenko and Viktor Bout.