Ambassador Kelin: Ukraine, when pumped up with weapons, will become a failed state

Andrey Kelin, the Russian ambassador in London, said that Ukraine, with its further pumping with Western weapons, will turn into a “failed state.” The diplomat said this in an interview with the Egyptian TV channel. Al Qahera News.

“If Ukraine continues to be pumped with weapons, and if attacks and hostilities continue from Ukraine, then this will end up with Ukraine becoming a failed state,” he said.

According to Kelin, this will be the most terrible scenario for Kyiv, since “there will simply be no one to restore Ukraine, and there will be no funds for this.”

The ambassador also noted that Moscow appreciates the efforts of all countries, including African ones, to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. However, according to Kelin, there is no real initiative that would help resolve the crisis situation yet.

The diplomat recalled that the agreement that Moscow would accept should assume the absence of threats to Russia from Kyiv.

Earlier, Ukrainian psychologist Oleg Khomyak said that the country would cease to exist without a corrupt system. The specialist predicted the collapse of the state without corruption and stressed that this problem is not a violation for the country, but a supporting structure.

The expert also added that the Ukrainian authorities are vainly hoping that getting rid of the Russian will lead to progress.