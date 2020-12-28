Russian Ambassador to Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev named the delivery time of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Belarus in an interview with STV TV channel.

The diplomat said that the first batches of the drug will arrive in Belarus for vaccination early next year. “This is another reason for rallying and defining what we can do together in real production,” he added. Mezentsev also thanked the Belarusian doctors for the professional assessment of the drug, who noted the effectiveness and success of the experimental cycle for testing the vaccine.