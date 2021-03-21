Britain violated a number of international agreements when it chose a course of building up its nuclear potential, said Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin.

According to him, the UK’s intention has surprised the world community, as the country has decided to increase the number of warheads by 40%.

“This is a violation of the nonproliferation treaty [ядерного оружия] and many other agreements, in which only the reduction or reduction of the number of nuclear warheads is spelled out, “he said on the air of the radio station LBC Sunday, March 21st.

Kelin stressed that the British government, in the light of the decisions made, should enter into negotiations on nuclear disarmament. According to the ambassador, Russia is negotiating with the United States, where they demand that China also participate in discussions on this topic.

“We’re saying, ‘Okay, let’s get the UK and France involved as well.” However, we assumed that Great Britain would not increase its arsenal. And now we find out that they are building it up. Of course, they must join the negotiations on the reduction of nuclear warheads, ”he said.

On March 16, the UK government presented a new foreign and defense strategy for the next 30 years, according to which the country plans to increase the number of nuclear warheads to 260.

In 2010, London wanted to reduce nuclear stockpiles from at least 260 to at least 180 warheads by the mid-2020s. However, the creators of the document said that, given the changes in the field of security, including the growing range of technological and doctrinal threats, it is no longer possible to follow such a strategy.

In turn, the Kremlin said that the decision of the British authorities harms world security.