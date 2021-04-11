Russia is counting on France’s unbiased and depoliticized approach to the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Russian Ambassador to France Alexei Meshkov said on Sunday, April 11 TASS.

“The position of the French side, which has been repeatedly voiced by high-ranking officials, is that the use of the Russian anticancer drug in France is possible only after the completion of the examination, which is currently being carried out by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) <...> We count on an unbiased, depoliticized approach to our development, based on scientific criteria and the interests of citizens of European countries, ”the diplomat said.

On March 30, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Igor Matovic, resigned, having previously announced his readiness to give up his post to the head of the Ministry of Finance, Eduard Heger, and take his place. This decision was made to resolve the differences in the Cabinet of Ministers that arose because of Matovich’s position on the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

In France, against the background of this situation, it was noted that a split was outlined in the European Union due to the position of the participating countries on the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. As the newspaper Le Monde wrote, Berlin insists on cooperation with Moscow if the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approves the drug. At the same time, some EU countries, including Hungary and Slovakia, advocated the conclusion of contracts for the vaccine, without waiting for the decision of the EMA.

On March 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed to the growing interest in Sputnik V abroad, despite the deliberate discrediting of the vaccine and informational stuffing. According to the Russian leader, statements by EU officials about the “uselessness” of Sputnik V make one think that the interests of individual companies, and not their own citizens, are being defended in Europe.

The Russian leader made the corresponding statement after the European Commissioner Thierry Breton said that the European Union does not feel the need for a vaccine against the Russian Federation. He said that 300-350 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to European countries by June. According to Breton’s forecasts, the EU will be able to achieve herd immunity by about mid-July.

The first COVID-19 vaccine in Russia and the world was registered on August 11, 2020. Sputnik V was developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center.