Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov expressed hope that with the coming to power of US President Joe Biden, a new chapter will begin in the development of Russian-American relations.

The diplomat noted that at the inauguration last Wednesday he listened attentively to the speech of the democrat and was looking for something on the topic of foreign policy, first of all, of Russia.

“I would like to believe that a new chapter in the development of the United States begins today and, of course, that a new chapter begins in the development of Russian-American relations. At least we have talked about this many times, “Antonov said on the air of the TV channel. “Russia 24” January 21.

The day before, Biden took the oath of office and took office as the 46th President of the United States. The new head of state, in his inaugural speech, stressed that with his election, democracy had won, adding that the day of history, hope and renewal had come.

On the same day, Antonov noted his readiness to cooperate with the Biden administration, including to eliminate the accumulated irritants in relations between the two countries.

At the same time, on January 17, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stressed that the Russian authorities are ready for a mutually respectful dialogue with the new US administration, but do not expect a sharp improvement in relations.