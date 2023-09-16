Russian Ambassador Antonov: The US is not lifting sanctions barriers on the grain deal

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov criticized US efforts to revive the grain deal, noting that they do not remove sanctions barriers to progress on this issue, reports RIA News.

“The White House, if it really cares for the interests of those in need, should have long ago moved from replicating empty insinuations to the real removal of sanctions barriers,” he said.

The diplomat rejected the White House’s accusations against Russia due to the allegedly constantly changing conditions for the resumption of the Black Sea grain initiative, noting that the American administration is engaged in myth-making. According to Antonov, Moscow remains ready to discuss the resumption of the grain deal and calls for fulfilling not only its “Ukrainian” part.

Earlier, the head of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, said that US authorities are trying to prevent the replacement of Ukrainian grain on world markets with Russian grain.