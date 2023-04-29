Ambassador Botan-Kharchenko called the report of MEP Bilchik an interference in the affairs of Serbia

Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botan-Kharchenko believes that the report of MEP Vladimir Bilchik on the republic, adopted by the Foreign Policy Committee of the European Parliament (EP), is an interference in the internal affairs of the country. The diplomat wrote about this in Telegramdepartmental channel.

Botan-Kharchenko said that Bilchik “does not shy away from unceremonious interference” in the internal affairs of sovereign Serbia, expressing disagreement with the appointment of Aleksandar Vulin to the post of head of the Security and Information Agency.

In addition, the ambassador notes that the freedom of the media in the report comes down to displaying only one opinion – the Western one. He also stressed that Bilchik is trying to fight the objective reality, according to which the absolute majority of the Serbian population supports Russia.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine sent out to the Serbian media a dictionary with terminology, which, according to Ukrainian officials, should be used when covering the Russian special operation.