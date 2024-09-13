Antonov: US not ready for talks with Russia on conflict in Ukraine

The US is not ready for negotiations with Russia on the conflict in Ukraine. This was stated by the Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov, he is quoted by RIA Novosti.

The diplomat noted that the American side is not ready to discuss this issue now. “A conversation on this topic is unpleasant for them. (…) They are not ready for a normal conversation,” he noted.

As Antonov pointed out, the US emphasizes that it does not control Kiev. He also added that there is a very high level of Russophobia in Washington, so there is no reason to expect anything positive regarding Russia.