Now there are about 2.5 thousand American troops in Iraq. At the same time, at the moment we are not talking about the occupation of the country, since they are placed at the request of the Iraqi government. This was stated in an interview with Izvestia by the Russian Ambassador to Iraq Elbrus Kutrashev.

“The term “American occupation” in the region applies only to Syria. There, the Americans have an illegal base in the At-Tanf region on the Syrian-Jordanian-Iraqi border and the same presence in the Trans-Efrat – we call this occupation. They are in Iraq at the request of the Iraqi government. In this sense, everything is legal. Now the American military presence is relatively small. Compared to 2003, when they had a group of about 120 thousand people, if not more, now we are talking about about 2.5 thousand people. In any case, this is no longer an occupying army that controls the situation, ”the diplomat specified.

However, in no case should the role of the US military presence be downplayed, because, firstly, these are bases to which as many people as you like can be transferred at any time, Kutrashev added. In addition, these bases can be used “as a jump airfield if something needs to be done.”

“And there are things that are not determined by the number of military personnel. In particular, it is that, in fact, the Americans control the Iraqi airspace,” the Russian ambassador emphasized.

Read more in an exclusive interview with Izvestia:

“The question is, who else will this crazy American animal attack?”