Russian Ambassador to Great Britain Andrei Kelin announced a “zero day” in relations between Moscow and London. He said this on the air Youtube-channel “Soloviev Live”.

“Of course, during the Cold War, relations were much worse. But now we can qualify that … this is the zero bottom, from which we have to make a start, ”the Russian ambassador expressed his opinion.

Earlier on June 25, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova revealed the meaning of the “lies” of the British authorities about the incident with the destroyer. She once again concluded that the British authorities simply wanted to provoke Russia.

On June 23, the British destroyer Defender crossed the Russian border in the Black Sea and entered territorial waters for three kilometers near the Crimean Cape Fiolent. The Russian border patrol ship carried out warning fire twice, and the bomber dropped bombs in the direction of the destroyer. Only after that did the ship leave Russian waters.

Moscow considers the incident a provocation, while London insists that the destroyer made a peaceful passage in the territorial waters of Ukraine in accordance with international law. Also in Britain they denied information that warning shots were fired by the Russian side.