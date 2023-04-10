Russian Ambassador to Germany Nechaev accused Berlin of pumping the Armed Forces of Ukraine with deadly weapons systems

Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev said that Germany allowed itself to cross the “red lines”, supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) with deadly weapons systems. About this he spoke out in an interview with Izvestia.

Nechaev noted that Berlin crossed all possible “red lines”, seeking to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Moscow.

“The fact, however, is that the range of German weapons supplied to Ukraine is constantly expanding. From the supply of helmets, Berlin moved on to pumping the Kyiv regime with modern deadly weapons systems, including heavy battle tanks, howitzers, MLRS, ZSU. Logistics and service centers are being created for their repair and maintenance in third countries,” the Russian ambassador accused Germany.

The diplomat also commented on the words of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban about the risk of the West sending troops to Ukraine. According to him, “it’s easier to fight with someone else’s hands.” Nechaev noted that German voters are unlikely to support such plans.

Earlier it was reported that Germany would train more than a thousand military personnel of Ukraine. This statement was made by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.