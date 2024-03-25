Doctor Kutushov warned allergy sufferers about pollen storms

Concentrated clouds of pollen occur during strong winds, which can be dangerous for allergy sufferers, toxicologist Mikhail Kutushov warned in a conversation with Lenta.ru. He recommended that such people monitor pollen forecasts and wear protective masks to limit exposure to the allergen.

“Allergy season usually occurs in the spring, when plants begin to actively produce dust. Allergy sufferers may experience symptoms when exposed to pollen, mold and other allergens, the doctor said. — Pollen storms are concentrated clouds of pollen that occur during strong winds. During them, the pollen content in the air increases significantly. It is important for allergy sufferers to take precautions.”

During the allergy season and especially during pollen storms, according to the expert, it is necessary to especially carefully follow the recommendations of doctors and monitor pollen forecasts.

“Wearing a mask can also help limit pollen inhalation. Try to reduce your time outdoors during pollen storms and be sure to take antihistamines as recommended by your doctor, Kutushov recommended. “Try not to ventilate the room during periods of high pollen content in the air, refrain from walking in parks or forests.”

To purify the air in the house, the doctor advised the use of ionizers or humidifiers, which will help reduce the number of allergens. He also says it's important to rinse your nose with saline and moisturize your eyes after returning home to help reduce exposure to allergens and relieve symptoms.

“It is best to do the rinsing in combination with the antihistamines prescribed to you. It is important to remember that taking care of your health, regular consultations with your doctor and consistent adherence to recommendations will help you cope with the allergy season and give you the opportunity to enjoy spring days without unnecessary discomfort,” concluded Kutushov.

It was previously reported that pollen storms may occur in Russia this season. Active dusting of trees is expected due to abundant snow cover and high humidity last winter.