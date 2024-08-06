Massive stampede at Koltsovo airport following false bomb threat

A mass stampede occurred at Yekaterinburg’s Koltsovo airport due to a false bomb threat. Eyewitnesses shared details of the incident, transmits Ura.ru.

According to them, one of the passengers shouted: “Bomb.” Hearing this, people rushed to the exit, dropping things, including documents. Panic was also provoked by a bang, which those present took for a shot. After that, there were cries of gunfire. “Everyone ran, there were a lot of children, there was a crush,” said an eyewitness.

Earlier, at the Yekaterinburg airport, a drunk Russian tried to disrupt a Ural Airlines flight because he was removed from the flight. The man reported that a bomb had been planted on the plane. He was detained by the police.