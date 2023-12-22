Mash: the “Carpet” plan was introduced at Kaluga airport due to a drone attack

Kaluga International Airport introduced the “Carpet” plan due to an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Writes about this Telegram-Mash channel.

It is specified that two Ukrainian UAVs were shot down in the sky near the air harbor. All planes flying to this Russian city were sent to alternate airfields. According to the source, departure and arrival flights are delayed.