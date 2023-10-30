Protesters held a pro-Palestinian rally in Makhachkala against a flight from Tel Aviv

Makhachkala airport, in the Russian region of Dagestan, was closed this Sunday (Oct 29, 2023) after more than 100 people gathered in a demonstration against the war between Israel and Hamas. According to the local Ministry of Health, 10 people were hospitalized, two of them in serious condition. Another 10 were injured.

According to Tass, Russian state agency, the situation in the region has now normalized and security forces are on site. Protesters headed towards the airport’s runway when a plane from Tel Aviv landed.

Watch airport videos:

A crowd shouting “Allahu Akbar” bursts into Makhachkala airport in search of Jews according to local reports. Some airport employees try to hide in their offices pic.twitter.com/3DDY4Rjole — Casus Belli (@casusbellii) October 29, 2023

Makhachkala is the capital of Dagestan, a region of Russia where Islam predominates. On Telegram, the local government reported that the airport should resume activities on November 6, after “inspection and restoration measures”. According to the agency Laughthe Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that the images recorded by security cameras and the people identified in the demonstration will be brought to justice.

On his profile on X (formerly Twitter), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented the situation. The head of the Executive at war with Russia said that the episode is not an isolated incident, but “part of Russia’s widespread culture of hatred toward other nations”.

Zelenskyo also stated that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin made “a series of anti-Semitic comments last year”.

For the Ukrainian, who “Russian anti-Semitism and hatred against other nations are systemic and deeply rooted”.

Watch more videos from Makhachkala: