S7 and Aeroflot will transport relatives of victims at Crocus free of charge

Russian airlines will provide free flights to relatives of victims of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall. This is reported by Telegram-Mash channel.

In total, seven air carriers are ready to transport relatives to and from Moscow: Aeroflot, Rossiya, S7 Airlines, Ural Airlines, NordStar, Red Wings and Smartavia. Representatives of the companies expressed condolences to the families and wished a speedy recovery to the survivors of the terrorist attack.

In addition, the publication notes, relatives of the victims will have free travel on trains and express buses from airports.

Earlier it was reported that Russian banks would massively write off the loans of those injured and killed in the terrorist attack in the Crocus near Moscow.

The shooting at Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of March 22, 2024. Men in camouflage opened fire from machine guns before the concert of the Picnic group. After this, a fire started in the building; almost 13 thousand square meters were engulfed in flames. On the evening of March 23, the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, announced that the rescue operation at Crocus City Hall had been completed.