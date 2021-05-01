The Russian airline Ural Airlines ruined the May holidays for its passengers. On Saturday, May 1, reports Telegram-channel Readovka.

It is noted that the carrier’s clients claim massive flight delays for 6-8 hours without giving any reason.

In some cases, departures are delayed for up to a day. The publication mentions a flight to Simferopol, the transfer of which the passengers learned about the next day “quite by accident.”

On November 20 last year, it became known that the departure of the Chita – Chara flight was postponed for several hours, since the plane was allegedly given to the governor of Transbaikalia, Alexander Osipov. The passengers were told that the flight was postponed for technical reasons. Later, the government of Transbaikalia denied the information and called the messages about the removal of passengers for the sake of the governor a hype.